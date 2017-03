Philippine property developer Ayala Land Inc, a unit of the country's oldest conglomerate Ayala Corp, said it is in talks with fixed-income market operator Philippine Dealing and Exchange Corp to list its Homestarter bonds on the exchange.

(link.reuters.com/bas97v)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)