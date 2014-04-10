Ayala Land Inc, the Philippines' top developer, is investing around 11 billion pesos ($245.9 million) to scale up its interest in the local tourism industry with the goal of doubling its hotel and resort room inventory to 4,100 by 2016, the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper reported.

(link.reuters.com/deh48v)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 44.7350 Philippine pesos) (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)