Four groups, including Ayala Land Inc, Filinvest Land Inc and Megawide Construction Corp, have qualified to bid for the Philippines' 4 billion peso ($90 million) Integrated Transport System South Terminal Project, Malaya Business Insight reported.

Megawide has partnered with unlisted WM Property Management Inc to bid for the project while the fourth possible bidder is Datem Inc, the report said. (bit.ly/1DddluS)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 44.5540 Philippine pesos) (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)