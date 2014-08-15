BRIEF-Cre8tek says Flamingo signs agreement with directmoney
* Asx alert-trial agreement signed with directmoney,dm1-cr8.ax
Ayala Land Inc, one of the Philippines' biggest property developers, is set to redevelop the country's main financial district of Makati at a total cost of 65 billion pesos($1.5 billion), Malaya Business Insight quoted the company president as saying.
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (1 US dollar = 43.6300 Philippine peso) (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
March 12 Hong Kong insurer AIA Group Ltd said its CEO and President Mark Tucker will leave the company to take up the role of non-executive Group Chairman of HSBC Holdings Plc
* 24.5 mln voice-first devices to ship this yr, vs 6.5 mln in 2016