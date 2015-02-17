Philippine developer Ayala Land Inc plans to launch up to 120 billion pesos ($2.7 billion) worth of residential projects this year, in line with its goal of boosting income by at least 20 percent annually until 2020, the Manila Standard Today newspaper quoted the company's chief executive as saying. (bit.ly/17JtRFy)

