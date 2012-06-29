BRIEF-Qbe Insurance Group appoints David Mcmillan as group chief operations officer
* Appoints Victor Walter as deputy group CFO Source (http://bit.ly/2lZmPHm) Further company coverage:
SM's bid to buy Ortigas property blocked - BusinessWorld
JG Summit sees $1 bln petrochem revenue - Manila Standard Today
Metro Pacific sells Rockwell stake for $72 mln - The Philippine Star
Korea Eximbank eyes Philippine infra projects - Philippine Daily Inquirer
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom)
