BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
Ayala Land Inc, the Philippines' top developer, said it was reviewing "all options" to beat rival SM Land Inc's $1.3 billion offer for a Manila Bay land reclamation project, the Malaya reported.
Ayala Land is hoping the Pasay City government will reconsider its decision rejecting a request to extend the Nov. 4 deadline to submit bids for the project. (Malaya)
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.