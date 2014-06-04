BRIEF-Safari Investments RSA names WL Venter as financial director
* JZ Engelbrecht has resigned from his position as financial director with effect from April 1, 2017
The Philippine central bank has eased the rules on banking hours, allowing lenders to extend their operations to be able to serve more clients, Malaya Business Insight newspaper reported, citing new rules approved by the Monetary Board.
CAIRO, March 15 A delegation from the International Monetary Fund will visit Egypt from April 28 to May 8, Egyptian Finance Minister Amr El-Garhy told Reuters on Wednesday.
CAIRO, March 15 Egypt will soften its customs exchange rate to 17 pounds per dollar from 15.75, effective from March 16, Finance Minister Amr El-Garhy told Reuters on Wednesday.