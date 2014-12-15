State-controlled Bases Conversion and Development Authority
(BCDA) seeks to unlock more value out of the local property boom
by putting on the auction block about 60 hectares (148.26
acres)of remaining land in the sprawling Bonifacio Global City
southeast of the capital, the Philippine Daily Inquirer
reported, quoting the agency's President Arnel Casanova.
At an estimated minimum value of 60,000 pesos ($1,348) per
square meter at current prices, BCDA is looking to raise 36
billion pesos ($807.5 million) by selling lots in the business
district. (bit.ly/1GnunER)
($1 = 44.5000 Philippine pesos)
