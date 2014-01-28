The holding company of the Ortigas family, one of the
Philippines' richest clans, is in talks with the country's big
banks, including BDO Unibank Inc and Bank of the
Philippine Islands, for a debt sale to raise 6 billion
pesos ($132 million).
Unlisted OCLP Holdings will use the proceeds to finance
ongoing expansion projects and refinance loans, the Philippine
Daily Inquirer newspaper reported.
(link.reuters.com/vah46v)
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch
for its accuracy.
($1 = 45.3600 Philippine pesos)
(Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)