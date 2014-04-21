BRIEF-Tianjin Songjiang to implement delisting risk warning after two straight years of losses
* Says 2016 net loss narrows to 455.0 million yuan ($65.92 million) from 679.5 million yuan year ago
BDO Unibank Inc, the Philippines' biggest lender, will consider an opportunity to bid for the government's controlling stake in unlisted United Coconut Planters Bank (UCPB), the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper quoted BDO Chairwoman Teresita Sy Coson as saying.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Says 2016 net loss narrows to 455.0 million yuan ($65.92 million) from 679.5 million yuan year ago
* America First Multifamily Investors announces the sale of Northern View, an MF property
* Norsat International Inc - privet has provided a non-binding letter of interest to acquire company for cash consideration of US$10.25 per share