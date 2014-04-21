BDO Unibank Inc, the Philippines' biggest lender, will consider an opportunity to bid for the government's controlling stake in unlisted United Coconut Planters Bank (UCPB), the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper quoted BDO Chairwoman Teresita Sy Coson as saying.

