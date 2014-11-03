BDO Leasing and Finance Inc, a unit of BDO Unibank Inc , has increased the size of its debt issue to 15 billion pesos ($333.70 million) from 10 billion pesos to refinance maturing obligations and for re-lending, the Manila Standard Today newspaper reported, citing an amended registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (1 US dollar = 44.9500 Philippine peso) (Compiled by Manila newsroom)