Fitch Downgrades Lombard Odier's Absolute Return Bond Fund to 'Proficient'
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS, March 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded LO Funds -
Absolute Return
Bond's (ARBF) Investment Management Quality Rating to
'Proficient' from
'Strong'. The fund is managed by Lombard Odier Investment
Managers (LOIM).
The downgrade primarily results from the departure of the three
Portfolio
Managers (PMs) of the fund and the re-positioning of the fund's
fixed income
investment approach. Specifically, since early February 20