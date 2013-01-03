Fitch Downgrades Lombard Odier's Absolute Return Bond Fund to 'Proficient'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS, March 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded LO Funds - Absolute Return Bond's (ARBF) Investment Management Quality Rating to 'Proficient' from 'Strong'. The fund is managed by Lombard Odier Investment Managers (LOIM). The downgrade primarily results from the departure of the three Portfolio Managers (PMs) of the fund and the re-positioning of the fund's fixed income investment approach. Specifically, since early February 20