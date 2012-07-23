BRIEF-Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust announces normal course issuer bid
* Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust announces normal course issuer bid
----
PREVIOUS ITEMS:
GE plans BPO, aircraft parts plant in the Philippines - The Philippine Star
----
PLDT says on track to hit 2012 core profit goal - Philippine Daily Inquirer
----
Manila eyes ASEAN power link-ups - Philippine Daily Inquirer
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom)
* Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust announces normal course issuer bid
MILAN/FRANKFURT, Feb 3 Germany's Uniper has hired Goldman Sachs to sell its stake in a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in Italy, a deal that could value the whole business at 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion), three people familiar with the deal told Reuters.
Feb 3 Wells Fargo & Co reached an agreement with Intuit Inc to allow the bank's customers who use financial management applications such as Mint, TurboTax and QuickBooks to choose the information they share while importing bank account details.