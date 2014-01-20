Philippine casino operator Bloomberry Resorts Corp has filed an urgent court petition to stop the sale of 921.2 million shares in the company by Las Vegas-based management firm Global Gaming Philippines LLC, Manila Standard Today newspaper reported.

Global Gaming, however, insists it has the right as a stockholder to sell its shares in Bloomberry.

