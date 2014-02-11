UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Bloomberry Resorts Corp has raised 11.43 billion pesos ($253.4 million) through a private debt deal for the expansion of Solaire Resort and Casino, the first integrated gaming and entertainment hub at Pagcor Entertainment City, the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper reported.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
($1 = 44.985 Philippine pesos) (Compiled by Manila Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources