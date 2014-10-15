BRIEF-Karnalyte Resources says board approved an annual budget of about $4.85 mln for 2017
* Karnalyte resources inc. Releases financial results for the year ended 2016 and announces plans for q1 and q2 2017
Turner Broadcasting, which operates cable news network CNN, and Philippine broadcasting firm Nine Media Corp have teamed up to launch CNN Philippines, a local news channel that will start airing next year, the BusinessWorld newspaper reported.
The report quoted CNN International Senior Vice-President Ellena Lee as saying that CNN Philippines is not intended to be a direct competitor to existing local news network organisations of ABS-CBN Corp and GMA Network Inc. (bit.ly/1sJ2Z0o)
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Karnalyte resources inc. Releases financial results for the year ended 2016 and announces plans for q1 and q2 2017
WASHINGTON, March 16 While he has swallowed a big budget cut, had his chosen deputy vetoed, and been dismissed as invisible in his own building, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is playing a patient game to gain influence by avoiding public conflicts with the White House, six current and former U.S. officials said on Thursday.
* Maxim power corp. Announces 2016 financial and operating results