The Philippine casino industry is expected to post significant growth this year in terms of revenues despite a widening anti-corruption crackdown by the Chinese government that has seen gaming revenues across the region drop sharply, the Philippine Daily Inquirer quoted the industry regulator as saying. (bit.ly/17eWaun)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Richard Pullin)