The U.S. Department of Transportation has allowed Philippine budget carrier Cebu Pacific Air, to fly to the United States following the recent restoration of the Philippines' Category 1 air safety status, according to a U.S. government notice, the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper reported.

(link.reuters.com/sag22w)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)