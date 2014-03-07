Philippine lender China Banking Corp is looking to raise 8 billion pesos ($180 million) in fresh capital via the sale of new shares to existing investors to pursue growth strategies while ensuring its capital adequacy level remains above the new Basel 3 requirements, the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper reported.

