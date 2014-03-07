Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 14 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Tuesday:
Philippine lender China Banking Corp is looking to raise 8 billion pesos ($180 million) in fresh capital via the sale of new shares to existing investors to pursue growth strategies while ensuring its capital adequacy level remains above the new Basel 3 requirements, the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper reported.
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 44.5385 Pesos) (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Received a written resignation report from Yan Hong from his position as a shareholders' representative supervisor of bank Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
March 14 Luxury fashion retailer Neiman Marcus Group Ltd LLC said on Tuesday it was exploring strategic alternatives, including a sale of the company.