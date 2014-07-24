BRIEF-Immigon says got 21 eur/shr for 3 pct RBI stake
* Immigon announces successful completion of the disposal of 9.92 million shares in raiffeisen bank international ag through an accelerated bookbuilding; sales price set at eur 21.00 per share
Malaysian bank CIMB Group Holdings Bhd is looking to acquire the Philippines Al-Amanah Bank, which will require between 50 billion pesos to 100 billion pesos ($1.16-2.31 billion) in fresh investments to serve the country's Islamic financing needs, the Manila Bulletin reported, quoting Aleem Siddique Guiapal, director of the Muslim Economic Affairs of the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos. (bit.ly/1sUqDpY)
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 43.2500 Philippine Pesos) (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
* Immigon announces successful completion of the disposal of 9.92 million shares in raiffeisen bank international ag through an accelerated bookbuilding; sales price set at eur 21.00 per share
* CEO John Strangfeld's FY 2016 total compensation was $5.3 million versus $4.84 million in FY 2015 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nk2tZw) Further company coverage:
* Bank of Canada's Schembri: clearly there's been strong demand for housing in Toronto, Vancouver; demand from foreign residents part of increase