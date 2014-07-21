Coca-Cola Femsa of Mexico plans to transform its
Philippine operations as a platform for Asian expansion, the
Manila Standard Today reported, citing a company letter to the
Department of Trade and Industry.
The report said the company, which took over Coca-Cola
Bottlers Philippines Inc in 2013, was seeking government
assistance for its expansion plan in Asia via the Philippines.
(Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)