Coca-Cola Femsa of Mexico plans to transform its Philippine operations as a platform for Asian expansion, the Manila Standard Today reported, citing a company letter to the Department of Trade and Industry.

The report said the company, which took over Coca-Cola Bottlers Philippines Inc in 2013, was seeking government assistance for its expansion plan in Asia via the Philippines.

