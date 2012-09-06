CANADA STOCKS-TSX slumps most since Sept as energy, bank stocks weigh
* All TSX's 10 main groups retreat in sharpest fall since Sept 13
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom)
* All TSX's 10 main groups retreat in sharpest fall since Sept 13
NEW YORK, Feb 24 Major global stock markets lost ground on Friday as investors scaled back bets U.S. President Donald Trump's policies would promote faster economic growth and instead favored perceived safer assets such as bonds and gold.
SAO PAULO, Feb 24 Vale SA has stepped up the search for a new chief executive officer as Murilo Ferreira announced his departure, signaling efforts by some top shareholders to shield the world's No. 1 iron producer from political interference, three people with direct knowledge of the situation said on Friday.