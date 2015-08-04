UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Six companies have shown interest in the Philippine government's second-round auction for the 18.72 billion peso ($409 million) New Centennial Water Source-Kaliwa Dam Project, BusinessWorld newspaper reported.
San Miguel Holdings Corp, Spain's Abeinsa Infraestructuras Medio Ambiente, Leighton Contractors (Philippines) Inc, Datem Inc, Pan Pacific Renewables Power Phils Corp, and Armando U Khong Hun General Contractor Inc have bought pre-qualification documents for the bidding, the newspaper said, citing information from the PPP Center.
The project would give Metro Manila an alternative water source, the report said.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 45.7700 Philippine pesos) (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.