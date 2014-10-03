Del Monte Pacific Ltd plans to raise $360 million by issuing preferred shares before the end of the year to fund an acquisition by U.S. affiliate Del Monte Foods Inc, Malaya Business Insight reported without mentioning any sources.

(bit.ly/1rOXLOW)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)