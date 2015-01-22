The Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) has approved the plan of Del Monte Pacific Ltd to raise as much as $180 million from a stock rights offering to be launched in the Philippines and Singapore, the Philippine Daily Inquirer reported, without citing any source. The fund-raising exercise is part of the company's plan to pare down debt related to its $1.675 billion acquisition of the consumer food business of American firm Del Monte Foods, the report said. (bit.ly/1AQ9Svn)