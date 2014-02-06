DMPL Foods Ltd, the holding company of Del Monte Pacific Ltd , has raised $74.5 million via a share sale to complete its acquisition this month of the consumer food business of US-based Del Monte Corp, BusinessWorld newspaper reported.

(link.reuters.com/huk66v)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)