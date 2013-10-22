Legg Mason bulks up in Dublin for Brexit fund flexibility
LONDON, March 10 Asset manager Legg Mason is setting up a management company in Ireland to ensure it can still sell its funds to European Union clients after Britain leaves the bloc.
----
PREVIOUS ITEMS
First Metro index-tracking ETF to list by Dec. 2 - Philippine Daily Inquirer
()
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, March 10 Asset manager Legg Mason is setting up a management company in Ireland to ensure it can still sell its funds to European Union clients after Britain leaves the bloc.
* Unit, W-Industries of Texas, LLC won two deepwater offshore projects valued at $30 million for integrated control systems to be executed in Gulf of Mexico Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* UTStarcom reports unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2016