Philippine conglomerate DMCI Holdings Inc has acquired an additional 40 percent stake in ENK Plc for about 3 billion pesos ($69 million), taking full control of the UK-listed mining holding firm focused on developing its Acoje nickel mining project in the Philippines, the Philippine Daily Inquirer reported.

