Pregnant Beyonce pulls out of Coachella music festival
LOS ANGELES, Feb 23 Pregnant singer Beyonce on Thursday pulled out of performing at California's Coachella music festival in April, citing doctor's orders.
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom)
TORONTO, Feb 23 Canada's financial watchdog has warned regulated mortgage providers against teaming up with unregulated rivals to sidestep rules designed to clamp down on risky lending, a top regulator told Reuters.
Feb 23 Apparel chain Gap Inc reported a 2.8 percent rise in profit for the all-important holiday quarter, helped by higher demand for its Gap and Old Navy brands.