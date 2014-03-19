The soon-to-be-listed DoubleDragon Properties Inc, a joint venture of Honeystar Holdings Corp of Jollibbee Foods Corp founder Tony Tan Caktiong and Filipino businessman Edgar Sia II, is looking to raise 3 billion pesos ($67 million) from a bond issuance to fund capital expenditures this year, the Philippine Star newspaper reported.

