DoubleDragon Properties Corp. said its shopping mall
operations unit forged a 30-year lease deal with Cebu-based
Dunes and Eagle Land Development Corp. as part of its expansion
programme in central Philippines, BusinessMirror reported.
CityMall Commercial Centers Inc will build a community mall
called Grand CityMall in the downtown Cebu area, its second mall
in the province, DoubleDragon said in a statement.
