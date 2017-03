Investment professionals in the Asia-Pacific are optimistic about global economic prospects in 2014, but they are increasingly worried about asset bubble risks in the region's property markets, the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper reported, citing a survey by the CFA Institute.

