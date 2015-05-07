The second auction for the $504 million contract to supply
electric tricycles (e-trikes) has drawn proposals from five
companies, the BusinessWorld reported, citing the energy
department.
The companies which submitted proposals to supply 3,000
units of e-trikes, a project of the Asian Development Bank
, are Japan's Uzushio Electric Co, China's Mulan
Electric Vehicle Co Ltd, Taiwan's TECO Electric & Machinery Co
Ltd, local firm CAMEC JCB Corp, and a joint venture of
Invenic Inc and China's Jiang Siu Hansen Motor Co Ltd. The
auction for the e-trike project follows a single stage,
two-envelope bidding process. (bit.ly/1H0kEF8)
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch
for its accuracy.
(Compiled by Manila newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)