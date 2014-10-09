Philippines-listed liquor maker Emperador Inc will start exporting brandy to Africa and Europe next year after recently acquiring Scottish whisky company Whyte & Mackay Group Ltd, the Malaya Business Insight quoted Emperador's president as saying. (bit.ly/1sdiagS)

