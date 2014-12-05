Arran Investment Private Ltd, an affiliate of Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC Private Ltd, has completed its initial 17.6 billion pesos ($395.5 million) investment in Emperador Inc , the Manila Bulletin newspaper reported, citing a disclosure to the local bourse.

GIC also has an option to invest an additional 4.4 billion pesos in Emperador by buying shares at 11 pesos per share over a 13-month period. (bit.ly/1vtpXsH)

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 44.5000 Philippine peso) (Compiled by Manila newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)