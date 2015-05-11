UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Emperador Inc, the Philippines' largest liquor manufacturer, is set to acquire French cognac maker Louis Royer SAS from Japanese spirits giant Suntory Holdings Ltd, the Philippine Daily Inquirer reported, citing officials familiar with the "multi-billion peso" deal that may be sealed as early as Wednesday. (bit.ly/1KVRtEx)
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.