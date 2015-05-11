Emperador Inc, the Philippines' largest liquor manufacturer, is set to acquire French cognac maker Louis Royer SAS from Japanese spirits giant Suntory Holdings Ltd, the Philippine Daily Inquirer reported, citing officials familiar with the "multi-billion peso" deal that may be sealed as early as Wednesday. (bit.ly/1KVRtEx)

