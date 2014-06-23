Philippine liquor maker Emperador Distillers Inc may borrow as much as 9.6 billion pesos ($219 million) to partially finance its acquisition of Whyte and Mackay Group Ltd, a unit of India's United Spirits Ltd, the Manila Standard Today newspaper reported, citing comments by Emperador owner Andrew Tan.

