Philippine liquor maker Emperador Inc, which has just acquired Whyte and Mackay Group Ltd, a unit of India's United Spirits Ltd, expects its 2017 net income to hit 11.6 billion pesos ($265 million), double last year's profit, the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper quoted Emperador's president as saying.

