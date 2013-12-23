Philippine conglomerate Filinvest Development Corp is seeking the disqualification of the consortium of Megawide Construction Corp and India's GMR Infrastructure Ltd from the Mactan-Cebu airport bidding, the Philippine Star newspaper reported.

GMR and Philippine contractor Megawide emerged the likely winners of the $400 million airport terminal tender held on Dec. 12, beating six others including the FDC group that includes Changi Airports Saudi Ltd.

The FDC group submitted the second best offer for the project.

(link.reuters.com/qag65v)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)