Filinvest Development Corp plans to double its power generation portfolio to 1,000 megawatts in five years through a combination of sale contracts, greenfield and brownfield projects, the Philippine Star newspaper reported, citing Chief Executive Josephine Gotianun-Yap. (bit.ly/1xYoFr7)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)