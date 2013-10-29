The group of Manuel Pangilinan, which owns some of the Philippines' biggest firms and Hong Kong-listed First Pacific Co Ltd, is looking at investment opportunities in the domestic sugar industry, including acquiring the Hacienda Luisita milling facility owned by the family of President Benigno Aquino.

