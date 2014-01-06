Hong Kong-listed conglomerate First Pacific Co Ltd plans to spend at least 79 billion pesos ($1.8 billion) on its Philippine units, 8 percent higher than last year's spending programme, BusinessWorld newspaper reported.

First Pacific owns controlling stakes in Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co, Metro Pacific Investments Corp , and Philex Mining Corp.

(link.reuters.com/xar75v)

