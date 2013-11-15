Hong Kong-listed conglomerate First Pacific Co Ltd, the controlling shareholder of Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co and Manila Electric Co, has acquired 31 percent of sugar producer Roxas Holdings Inc for 2.23 billion pesos ($51 million), Manila Standard Today reported. (link.reuters.com/heb74v)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 43.5600 Philippine pesos) (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)