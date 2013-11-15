UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Hong Kong-listed conglomerate First Pacific Co Ltd, the controlling shareholder of Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co and Manila Electric Co, has acquired 31 percent of sugar producer Roxas Holdings Inc for 2.23 billion pesos ($51 million), Manila Standard Today reported. (link.reuters.com/heb74v)
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 43.5600 Philippine pesos) (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources