PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 21
March 21 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Anglo-Swiss mining firm Glencore Xstrata is not abandoning the $5.9-billion Tampakan copper-gold project and remains committed to seeing the venture become operational, the BusinessWorld newspaper reported. ()
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
March 21 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
VANCOUVER/TORONTO, March 20 Dominion Diamond Corp and fellow Canadian diamond miner Stornoway Diamond Corp have held talks about a potential merger in recent months, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
March 21 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.