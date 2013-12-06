Globe Telecom Inc signed a 7-billion-pesos ($160 million) term loan with Land Bank of the Philippines to finance the company's capital expenditure next year.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 43.8450 Philippine pesos) (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)