Businessman Ramon Ang is making a strong push for a minority stake in GMA Network Inc, casting some degree of uncertainty over a rival bid by Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co, which has long sought a foothold in the major television broadcast firm, the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper reported.

