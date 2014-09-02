BRIEF-Arowana International increase FY18 EBITDA guidance
* Increase in FY18 EBITDA guidance from US$22m to an ebitda range of between US$22m and US$25m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Conglomerate GT Capital Holdings Inc is buying a 40 percent stake in Toyota Financial Services Philippines Corp from the group's banking arms Metropolitan Bank and Trust Co and Philippine Savings Bank for 2.1 billion pesos ($48.3 million), the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper reported. (bit.ly/W3H2uw)
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 43.4810 Philippine peso) (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)
* To confirm extension of its cba facilities, including an additional $9 million market rate facility
* Seeks trading halt pending announcement in relation to a share placement to professional and sophisticated investors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: