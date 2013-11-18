Philippine conglomerate GT Capital Holdings Inc has expressed interest in challenging the 54.5 billion peso ($1.25 billion) offer of SM Group to undertake a 300-hectare reclamation project in Manila Bay area, Manila Standard Today reported.

