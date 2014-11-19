Hitachi Ltd is in talks with two Philippine companies to offer information technology solutions and services, the Philippine Star newspaper reported.

Mitsuhisa Kajiyoshi, senior vice-president for Information and Communications Technology of unit Hitachi Asia Ltd, said the two Filipino firms are engaged in banking, hospitals and other businesses. (bit.ly/1yQJSAn)

